Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $132.35

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $132.35 and last traded at $132.35, with a volume of 725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.