Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.25). Spirit Airlines posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.36 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.48) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAVE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

NYSE SAVE traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $17.44. 3,670,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,574,652. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 909.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.