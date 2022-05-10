Splinterlands (SPS) Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.57 or 0.00594924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00035993 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,571.23 or 1.92012337 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00088570 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

