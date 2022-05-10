Splintershards (SPS) Trading 30% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.0798 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a market cap of $54.37 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00012719 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000251 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00066263 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000639 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Banana (BANANA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 749,751,111 coins and its circulating supply is 681,389,866 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

