Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.51

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.51 and last traded at $44.42, with a volume of 11628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.86.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average is $83.01.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $1,743,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $359,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,109 shares of company stock valued at $9,194,511 over the last three months. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 73.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after buying an additional 710,280 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,603,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 32.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after acquiring an additional 349,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4,899.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,431,000 after acquiring an additional 348,670 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,293,000 after acquiring an additional 266,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.