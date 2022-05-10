Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.20 million-$60.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.22 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.13–$0.12 EPS.

Shares of SPT stock traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.86. 614,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,850. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.55. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.33.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $466,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 358,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,864,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $2,196,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,117.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,612,911. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $13,435,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $4,656,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

