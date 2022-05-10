SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.07-$2.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $443.40 million-$445.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.31 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.48-$0.49 EPS.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $114.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.82 and a beta of 0.84. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.64 and a 200-day moving average of $132.09.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.88.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,859 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $852,985.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $2,175,610.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,420 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,189,000 after buying an additional 174,948 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

