Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Price Down 25.3% This Week

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0783 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a total market cap of $38,011.90 and $68.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Squirrel Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,235.95 or 0.99797053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001653 BTC.

About Squirrel Finance

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 485,876 coins and its circulating supply is 485,767 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squirrel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Squirrel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Squirrel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Squirrel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.