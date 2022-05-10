StableXSwap (STAX) Market Capitalization Tops $7.49 Million

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $7.49 million and $263.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001752 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,185.98 or 0.99561111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00045556 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00017251 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001290 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001321 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

