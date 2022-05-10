Stacks Achieves Market Cap of $911.56 Million (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a market cap of $911.56 million and $34.95 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00521772 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00151601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00037737 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00102198 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 46% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00102356 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,674.12 or 2.00987244 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,918,575 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

