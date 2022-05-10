StaFi (FIS) Achieves Market Cap of $23.17 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last week, StaFi has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. StaFi has a market cap of $23.17 million and $5.43 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00140157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00031738 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.86 or 0.00348958 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00037337 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008775 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.