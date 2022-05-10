StaFi Trading 29.4% Lower Over Last Week (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, StaFi has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001239 BTC on exchanges. StaFi has a total market cap of $23.25 million and $8.46 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00142926 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00031018 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.85 or 0.00347278 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00037455 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008872 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

