Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.25) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.52) to GBX 690 ($8.51) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.64) to GBX 800 ($9.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.63) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 671.67 ($8.28).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 547 ($6.74) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 590 ($7.27). The stock has a market cap of £16.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 509.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 493.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.28), for a total transaction of £46,914.53 ($57,840.62). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £64,098.93 ($79,027.16). In the last three months, insiders sold 36,608 shares of company stock worth $18,048,386.

Standard Chartered Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.