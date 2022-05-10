Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading 7% Higher

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) traded up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.88 and last traded at $29.50. 22,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,701,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.