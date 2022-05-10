StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Announces Earnings Results

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StarTek had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of SRT traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 283,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. StarTek has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $128.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.37 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StarTek in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in StarTek by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in StarTek during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in StarTek by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in StarTek by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

