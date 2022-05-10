StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Announces Earnings Results

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StarTek had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.
Shares of SRT traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 283,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. StarTek has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $128.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.37 and a beta of 1.49.
A number of equities analysts have commented on SRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StarTek in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.
About StarTek (Get Rating)
StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StarTek (SRT)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.