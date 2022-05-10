Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.33

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.33 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 90506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.48%.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

