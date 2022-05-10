STASIS EURO Reaches Market Capitalization of $130.73 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00003318 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $130.73 million and $45.14 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

