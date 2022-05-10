Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 10th (ABCM, ASHTY, BBVA, CANO, CLPBY, DLVHF, EGFEY, GMDA, IFNNY, ISNPY)

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 10th:

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 1,700 ($20.96).

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,500 ($80.14) to GBX 6,100 ($75.21).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.40 ($6.74) to €6.90 ($7.26). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.00.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,014.00 to 980.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €56.00 ($58.95) to €51.00 ($53.68). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €1.60 ($1.68). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $6.00.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €45.00 ($47.37) to €38.50 ($40.53). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.10 ($3.26) to €2.90 ($3.05). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $14.00 to $13.00.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 217.00 to 203.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €69.00 ($72.63) to €73.00 ($76.84). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $17.00 to $10.00.

New Work (OTC:XINXF) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €251.00 ($264.21) to €222.00 ($233.68). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.