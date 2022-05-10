Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 10th (ABCM, ASHTY, BBVA, CANO, CLPBY, DLVHF, EGFEY, GMDA, IFNNY, ISNPY)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 10th:

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 1,700 ($20.96).

Get Abcam plc alerts:

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,500 ($80.14) to GBX 6,100 ($75.21).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.40 ($6.74) to €6.90 ($7.26). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.00.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,014.00 to 980.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €56.00 ($58.95) to €51.00 ($53.68). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €1.60 ($1.68). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $6.00.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €45.00 ($47.37) to €38.50 ($40.53). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.10 ($3.26) to €2.90 ($3.05). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $14.00 to $13.00.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 217.00 to 203.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €69.00 ($72.63) to €73.00 ($76.84). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $17.00 to $10.00.

New Work (OTC:XINXF) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €251.00 ($264.21) to €222.00 ($233.68). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.