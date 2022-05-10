StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCLI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 111,818 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

