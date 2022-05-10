StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $4.46.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
