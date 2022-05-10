StockNews.com Downgrades Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) to Sell

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

NYSE BRG traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 618,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,386. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.83, a quick ratio of 96.76 and a current ratio of 96.76. The stock has a market cap of $763.63 million, a PE ratio of 237.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

