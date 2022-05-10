StockNews.com Downgrades Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) to Hold

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

SMP stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.79. 85,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,567. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.46. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.30 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,965.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,185 shares of company stock valued at $407,090. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 47,709.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,160 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 693.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 187,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 85.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 148,075 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $7,682,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 144.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 160,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95,146 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

