StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.79.

Shares of DISCA opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $42.59.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 321.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 732,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,263,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

