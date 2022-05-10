StockNews.com Lowers Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.40.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.89. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.61). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 63.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 301.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 284,635 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 31.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 30.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

