StockNews.com Lowers KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
NYSE KB opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average is $48.56. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter.
KB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
