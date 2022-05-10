StockNews.com Lowers MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) to Sell

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,670.50.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $156.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $770.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,117. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,079.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,176.10. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $764.01 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 210.08 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.7% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

