StockNews.com Lowers Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Tilly’s stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $260.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.93.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

