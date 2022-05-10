Sun (New) Price Down 10% Over Last Week (SUN)

Sun (New) (SUN) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $114.33 million and approximately $80.89 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,035.09 or 1.00033510 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.57 or 0.00594924 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

