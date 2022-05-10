Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.55

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPTF. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

