Super Zero Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $40.14 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $40.14 million and $1.79 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,324.69 or 0.07493023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00076534 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 622,504,698 coins and its circulating supply is 354,002,115 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

