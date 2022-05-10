Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 170.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%.

STRO traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 27,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,669. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $249.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.74. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $23.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

In other news, CEO William J. Newell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

