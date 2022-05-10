Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target Cut to CHF 85 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 95 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Shares of SSREY stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

