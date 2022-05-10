Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Get Synaptics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.85.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $150.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $114.05 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.10.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 36.24%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.