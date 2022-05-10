T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,283. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.09. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $122.06 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

