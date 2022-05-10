Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Taitron Components has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.
Shares of TAIT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. 40,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,864. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Taitron Components in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Taitron Components (Get Rating)
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
