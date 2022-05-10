Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.71-$1.79 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SKT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.08. 178,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,531. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 363.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $791,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

