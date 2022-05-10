Target Healthcare REIT PLC (THRL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.69 on May 27th

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:THRL opened at GBX 109.20 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.43. Target Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 103.80 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 126 ($1.55). The company has a market cap of £677.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60.

In related news, insider Alison Fyfe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($13,561.83).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Target Healthcare REIT to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 120 ($1.48) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

