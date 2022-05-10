Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at TD Securities

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.23.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Shares of TKO stock opened at C$2.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$575.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.60. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.92 and a 1 year high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$102.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$796,960.

About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.