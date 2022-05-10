Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at TD Securities

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.23.
Shares of TKO stock opened at C$2.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$575.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.60. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.92 and a 1 year high of C$3.22.
In other news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$796,960.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
