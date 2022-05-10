TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Announces Earnings Results

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. TaskUs updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ TASK traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.35. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $85.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.
TaskUs Company Profile (Get Rating)
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
