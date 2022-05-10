Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Tattooed Chef posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTCF. Zacks Investment Research cut Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 1,381.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 40,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,369. The stock has a market cap of $595.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. Tattooed Chef has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $25.35.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

