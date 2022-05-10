Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Tattooed Chef posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.
Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 1,381.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ TTCF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 40,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,369. The stock has a market cap of $595.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. Tattooed Chef has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $25.35.
About Tattooed Chef
Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.
