TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Buys C$35,000.00 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$796,250.

TSE TRP traded down C$1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$69.67. 2,167,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,138,138. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.49 billion and a PE ratio of 21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.36. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$57.71 and a 52-week high of C$74.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$71.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.77.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06. The company had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CSFB boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.50.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

