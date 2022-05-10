TD Securities Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$94.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$77.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$77.27.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$76.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$37.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.18. The stock has a market cap of C$88.54 billion and a PE ratio of 11.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.44.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.6500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total transaction of C$380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,404,181.28. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.22, for a total value of C$733,570.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,548,253.18. Insiders sold a total of 79,615 shares of company stock worth $6,250,593 in the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

