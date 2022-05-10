Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,313 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $45,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in S&P Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in S&P Global by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,204,000 after purchasing an additional 230,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.58. The stock had a trading volume of 98,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.92 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $392.70 and its 200 day moving average is $423.46. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

