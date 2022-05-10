Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 50,133 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,133 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $50,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.73. 129,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

