Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $33.33 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ASML were worth $33,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in ASML by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in ASML by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.38.

ASML traded up $16.80 on Tuesday, hitting $529.46. 62,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,186. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $510.36 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $620.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $705.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $3.5617 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

