Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $37.24 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 524.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,014 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.16% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $37,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 62,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 275,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.28. The stock had a trading volume of 81,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,467. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.