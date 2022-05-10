Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $47.03 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 103,333 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amgen were worth $47,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.62. The stock had a trading volume of 146,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,158. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.81.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.40.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

