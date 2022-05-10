Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hershey were worth $39,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,679 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,471,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $223.23. 32,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,272. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.10 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.63.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,007,635 shares of company stock valued at $205,007,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

