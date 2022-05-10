Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 23,105 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,105 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Republic Services worth $40,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.74. 28,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,776. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.86.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

