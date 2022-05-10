Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 17,944 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,944 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $34,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI traded down $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.65. 48,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,836. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.12. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

