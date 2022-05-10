Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 22,223 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,399 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 22,223 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $58,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.31. The stock had a trading volume of 154,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,855. The company has a market cap of $140.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.56 and a 200 day moving average of $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

